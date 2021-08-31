MMA Fighter Kyle Reyes Dies At Age 30

Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mixed martial artist Kyle Reyes has died at the age of 30.

Per TMZ Sports, Reyes' family confirmed his death on Monday.

The exact cause of Reyes' death is unknown at this time. He recently underwent surgery to repair a torn bicep and broken hand last week. The Guam native was "found unresponsive in his room" one day after the procedure and rushed to the hospital.

His family told TMZ that Reyes "developed pneumonia and suffered a collapsed lung" while in the hospital.

According to the GoFundMe set up by his family, Reyes' condition had improved to the point he was able to undergo an MRI in order for doctors to get a full picture of his brain.

Reyes made his professional debut in mixed martial arts as an 18-year-old in 2009. He defeated Kyle Aguon by unanimous decision in Pacific X-treme Combat.

Over the course of his 11-year fighting career, Reyes went 15-7 in 22 bouts. He fought primarily in PXC but also worked with the World Fighting Federation, Rage in the Cage and Final Fight Championship.

Reyes' last match was against Bibert Tumenov in Russia's Absolute Championship Akhmat on Feb. 21, 2020.