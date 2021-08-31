Mike Evans Rumors: Buccaneers Working to Restructure WR's Contract to Clear Cap Space

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly looking to restructure Mike Evans' contract to add additional cap space.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the defending Super Bowl champions are working toward converting the $12.25 million in base salary the wide receiver is owed this season into a signing bonus to prorate it against the cap.

Fowler also noted Evans has a team-high $16.637 million cap hit, which stands out for a club with just more than $270,000 in cap space with the season approaching.

Frankly, Evans has been worth every dollar for the Buccaneers.

He has established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the league as a three-time Pro Bowler who has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his seven seasons in the NFL since Tampa Bay selected him with the No. 7 overall pick of the 2014 draft.

Despite playing in an offense with Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Leonard Fournette, Rob Gronkowski and Ronald Jones II, Evans still finished the 2020 season with 70 catches for 1,006 yards and a career-best 13 touchdowns.

He then finished the playoff victory over Washington with 119 receiving yards and scored touchdowns in postseason wins over the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers.

Despite the low salary cap number, the Buccaneers are once again on the shortlist of realistic Super Bowl contenders for the 2021 campaign.

Not only is Tom Brady back to lead the offense as arguably the greatest quarterback in league history, but Tampa Bay is returning all 22 Super Bowl starters from last season's championship run.

Evans figures to be a leader among that group once again and will get his first opportunity to work toward another 1,000-yard season on Sept. 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.