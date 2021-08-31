Sidney Jones Traded to Seahawks from Jaguars for Reported 2022 6th-Round Draft Pick

AP Photo/John Raoux

The Jacksonville Jaguars confirmed Monday they traded cornerback Sidney Jones IV to the Seattle Seahawks.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jacksonville will receive a 2022 sixth-round draft pick.

The move sends Jones back to his old stomping ground. He played three years at Washington prior to getting selected in the second round of the 2017 draft.

