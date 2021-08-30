49ers LB Coach Johnny Holland to Take Leave to Receive Treatment for Multiple Myeloma

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers linebackers coach Johnny Holland announced Monday that he would be taking a leave of absence after his multiple myeloma cancer returned following periods of remission and relapse.

Holland was first diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2019. He'll be taking time away from the team to undergo treatment.

Holland, 56, had a seven-year playing career with the Green Bay Packers (1987-93), starting 100 games for the team.

He joined the 49ers in 2017 as linebackers coach and was a run-game specialist and outside linebackers coach for the last three years.

Previous NFL coaching stints included being the defensive quality control coach for the Packers (1995-97), a defensive assistant (2003-04) and linebackers coach (2005) for the Detroit Lions, linebackers coach for the Houston Texans (2006-10), linebackers coach for the Oakland Raiders (2012) and inside linebackers coach for the Cleveland Browns (2016).

He was also on the coaching staff of the UFL's Virginia Destroyers (2011) and the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders (2013) and B.C. Lions (2014-15).