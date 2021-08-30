Jake Paul Tweets 'Updated Status: Retired Boxer' After Winning Tyron Woodley Fight

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Jake Paul's evolution as a boxer continues.

On Monday, the 24-year-old emulated many of the sport's greats by teasing his retirement:

Paul improved to 4-0 as a professional boxer Sunday when he earned a split-decision victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Perhaps the Northeast Ohio native is quitting while he's ahead and truly hanging up his gloves.

Paul didn't take a lot of damage from Woodley, but he got tagged by a left hook in the fourth round and fell back against the ropes.

If he wants to truly establish his credentials as a boxer, then he'll eventually have to fight somebody with substantial experience in the sport. And when that moment comes, there's a strong chance his opponent could inflict some serious damage.

Boxing isn't Paul's primary source of income, so he doesn't have to keep doing this.

But plenty of fans will be looking skeptically at Monday's post.

Paul already made a handshake agreement with Woodley for a rematch if Woodley follows through on a bet to get an "I Love Jake Paul" tattoo (warning: video contains profanity):

During his post-fight press conference, he also alluded to his continued future in boxing while dismissing a possible encounter with Conor McGregor.

"We're on the path to a lot bigger fights, I'm salivating too because I'm just getting warmed up," Paul told reporters when asked about a tweet from McGregor that some thought was in reference to the YouTuber. "Conor McGregor has a lot more to focus on besides me right now."

Even if the ongoing war of words between Paul and McGregor comes to nothing, the former still stands to earn a nice paycheck from another fight.

Paul earned $690,000 from fighting Ben Askren and got roughly $1 million from Sunday's event, and those figures don't include his share of the pay-per-view buys and live gate. Imagine how much he might see were he to face an opponent with more crossover appeal.