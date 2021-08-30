Tyron Woodley: It's 'F--king a Joke' to Say I Only Won 2 Rounds in Jake Paul Fight

Tyron Woodley: It's 'F--king a Joke' to Say I Only Won 2 Rounds in Jake Paul FightAugust 31, 2021
Tyron Woodley isn't happy with how his fight was scored against Jake Paul in his split-decision loss.
Woodley told The MMA Hour's Ariel Helwani it was ridiculous that judge Dana DePaolo scored the fight 79-74 in favor of Paul and couldn't believe that he wasn't given points for a knockdown in the fourth round when Paul fell over but was held up by the ropes (warning: NSFW language):
"I feel like whoever said I only won two rounds...I'll beat your ass, because clearly that's f--king a joke," Woodley said. "And I feel like even though they didn't deem it a knockdown, I still feel that round was a 10-8 round. I'm talking about Round 4. He was just getting hit with every power shot possible."
As for whether Woodley will get a rematch to prove he's the better fighter, Paul said after the fight that if Woodley got an "I love Jake Paul" tattoo, they could run it back.