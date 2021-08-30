X

    Tyron Woodley: It's 'F--king a Joke' to Say I Only Won 2 Rounds in Jake Paul Fight

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 31, 2021

    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    Tyron Woodley isn't happy with how his fight was scored against Jake Paul in his split-decision loss. 

    Woodley told The MMA Hour's Ariel Helwani it was ridiculous that judge Dana DePaolo scored the fight 79-74 in favor of Paul and couldn't believe that he wasn't given points for a knockdown in the fourth round when Paul fell over but was held up by the ropes (warning: NSFW language): 

    MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/TWooodley?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Twooodley</a> tells <a href="https://twitter.com/arielhelwani?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@arielhelwani</a> he believes Round 4 against Jake Paul should have been scored 10-8 with a knockdown:<br><br>"If those ropes aren't there, he's on his back. Maybe his head bounces off the canvas."<br><br>▶️ WATCH <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheMMAHour?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheMMAHour</a>: <a href="https://t.co/RrOTmqpUEJ">https://t.co/RrOTmqpUEJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/autuIY93ym">pic.twitter.com/autuIY93ym</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    😳😳😳<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/ShowtimeBoxing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShowtimeBoxing</a>)<a href="https://t.co/Zk3xx7xVSB">pic.twitter.com/Zk3xx7xVSB</a>

    SHOWTIME Boxing @ShowtimeBoxing

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PaulWoodley?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PaulWoodley</a> official scorecards.<br><br>Do you agree with the judges? <a href="https://t.co/EI9hGMbpIS">pic.twitter.com/EI9hGMbpIS</a>

    "I feel like whoever said I only won two rounds...I'll beat your ass, because clearly that's f--king a joke," Woodley said. "And I feel like even though they didn't deem it a knockdown, I still feel that round was a 10-8 round. I'm talking about Round 4. He was just getting hit with every power shot possible."

    As for whether Woodley will get a rematch to prove he's the better fighter, Paul said after the fight that if Woodley got an "I love Jake Paul" tattoo, they could run it back.

