Bull Rider Amadeu Campos Silva Dies at 22 After Suffering Chest Injuries at PBR Event

Professional bull rider Amadeu Campos Silva died at the age of 22 in Fresno, California, after suffering chest injuries when he was stomped on by a bull during an event.

Professional Bull Riders CEO Sean Gleason shared the news in a statement Sunday:

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that we report that Amadeu Campos Silva passed away at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, Calif. where he had been transported following a severe accident during his bull ride at today's PBR Velocity Tour event.

"The entire PBR and western sports family extend our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences to Amadeu's family and friends."

Josh Peter of USA Today noted Silva lost his seat on Classic Man during the second round.

The Velocity Tour is the level below the PBR's top tour.

PBR spokesperson Andrew Giangola said, per Peter: "This was not an act of aggression. The bull was bucking in his normal pattern. Amadeu's spur got hung up in the flank rope, and he was pulled under the bull in a freak accident."

Peter reported Silva lived in Texas with his parents, who accompanied him from Brazil when he joined the PBR's United States tour.