Drew Brees, Maria Taylor Join NBC's 'Football Night in America' ​for 2021 NFL Season

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NBC Sports is adding former New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees and Maria Taylor to its Football Night in America crew.

Brees will work alongside Mike Tirico and Tony Dungy, while Taylor will serve as a co-host in the studio for the weekly program.

