Simone Biles Says Naomi Osaka Sent 'Heartwarming' Text After Tokyo Olympics

United States gymnast Simone Biles said Naomi Osaka sent her a "heartwarming" text message after Biles chose to withdraw from several events at this summer's Tokyo Games for mental health reasons.

"I'm so bad at texting back," Biles told ESPN's D'Arcy Maine. "But she's inspired me in so many more ways than just being dominant recently. I know she knows exactly the feeling that I was going through, so it's nice to relate to somebody on that high level."

