Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Texans 'Prepared' to Have QB Inactive Every Week

The Houston Texans reportedly don't plan on playing or trading quarterback Deshaun Watson at this point.

According to Texans reporter Aaron Wilson, the AFC South team is "prepared" to keep the Clemson product on the 53-man roster but list him as inactive for every game this season. "Watson, who has issued a standing trade request with no deal imminent, would be paid his $10.54 million salary," Wilson wrote.

Head coach David Culley said the team is "day to day with that" when discussing whether Watson will take up one of the roster spots, per Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle.

This comes after Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported the Miami Dolphins "emerged as the frontrunner in trade discussions" regarding Watson with Houston looking for three first-round picks and two second-round picks for the quarterback.

Robinson also reported teams that have held discussions with the Texans are looking for protections on those picks in case Watson is suspended by the NFL or criminally prosecuted.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the Dolphins have not "been willing to meet Houston's high asking price amid the uncertainty of his legal situation."

Watson is facing 22 lawsuits from women who are accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct. What's more, 10 women have filed formal complaints against Watson with Houston police, two of whom were not among those who filed civil suits against the quarterback.

The NFL has not disciplined Watson to this point but an investigation is ongoing.

Houston starts the regular season on Sept. 12 with a division game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.