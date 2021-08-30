ESPN Regrets Televising Bishop Sycamore vs. IMG Academy HSFB Game

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

After airing a one-sided high school football game that ended 58-0 on Sunday, ESPN said it was a mistake made by Paragon Marketing Group, via Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports:

"We regret that this happened and have discussed it with Paragon, which secured the matchup and handles the majority of our high school event scheduling. They have ensured us that they will take steps to prevent this kind of situation from happening moving forward."

While IMG Academy was worthy of inclusion on national television, Bishop Sycamore raised concerns after allegedly embellishing the skill of its football team before the blowout loss.

"Bishop Sycamore told us they had a number of Division I prospects on their roster, and to be frank, a lot of that, we could not verify," ESPN's announcers said during the game (h/t Andrew Bucholtz of Awful Announcing). "They did not show up in our database, they did not show up in the databases of other recruiting services. ... From what we’ve seen so far, this is not a fair fight."

The Ohio-based team also reportedly played another game on Friday, just two days before its game on ESPN.

President of Paragon Marketing Group Rashid Ghazi told Ben Koo of Awful Announcing that they would have canceled the game had they known Bishop Sycamore played earlier in the weekend.

It created significant injury risk for the players beyond the one-sided battle on the field. The program reportedly first started last season and entered the game with an 0-8 record over two years.

Bishop Sycamore is an online-only charter school that is not affiliated with the Ohio High School Athletic Association, per Chris Easterling of The Independent.

IMG Academy, meanwhile, earned a national championship with an 8-0 record in 2020 and has seven players ranked in the Top 100 of the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports.