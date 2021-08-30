Brian Flores: Dolphins Want 'High Character' Players amid Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

On Saturday, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins were the "frontrunner" in trade talks for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is currently being sued by 22 women accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct in addition to being the subject of a criminal investigation:

On Monday, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores spoke to reporters about the type of players the organization looks for when attempting to improve the roster. While he didn't mention Watson by name, Flores said the team was looking for "high character" players:

"There are a lot of things we weigh when we're making decisions—fit on the team, overall talent, salary cap. When we're talking about a player or players, we're always trying to do what is best for the Miami Dolphins. There are a lot of variables. We want a group that is tough, smart, competitive, loves to play and is team first. Those are the types of guys we're looking for. We have a high standard for the people we have in the organization. We want people with high character throughout the building."

Despite Flores' comments, Robinson reiterated his reporting on Monday:



