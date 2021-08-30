Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Fight Was Target of Bomb Threat; Police Investigating

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland police said a person made a bomb threat on Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse about an hour before Jake Paul faced Tyron Woodley on Sunday night, according to TMZ.

The person reportedly called police at 10:15 p.m. claiming to have planted 17 pipe bombs around the arena, including below the ring, under the seats and in the bathroom.

Police swept the arena and found no explosive devices, and an investigation is ongoing. No arrests have yet been made.

The pay-per-view bout, which Paul won via split decision, featured a sell-out crowd of about 16,000 fans, per Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie.

There were also four undercard bouts before the main event, including Amanda Serrano defeating Yamileth Mercado.

The person who placed the bomb threat said the devices were planted an hour and a half before the event began, saying the building should be evacuated. Police determined this was unnecessary and the event went on as planned.