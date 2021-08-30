Jake Paul on Conor McGregor's Tweet After Tyron Woodley Fight: 'I'm Salivating Too'

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Conor McGregor tweeted he was "salivating" after Jake Paul beat Tyron Woodley by a split decision on Sunday night in an eight-round matchup.

Paul responded to that tweet by telling reporters he was "on the path to a lot bigger fights," said he was "salivating too" and added that McGregor needs to get back in the ring and earn some wins before Paul would consider that matchup [NSFW language]:

It's a touch humorous that Paul thinks McGregor is the one who needs to earn a potential matchup between the pair, considering Paul's four wins in his boxing career have come against YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson, a former MMA fighter in Ben Askren and Woodley.

While Askren and Woodley have extensive fighting experience, neither boxed professionally before facing Paul.

Suffice to say, Paul has never faced an actual boxer. And he's never faced a striker on the level of McGregor, who has stepped into the boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather.

That isn't to diminish Paul's close win over Woodley, who brought plenty of power to the matchup and staggered Paul in the fourth round.

"I learned a lot tonight," Paul told reporters after the fight. "First time going back past four minutes. First time in an eight-round fight. ... To be honest, I won convincingly. We're gonna go back to the drawing board. I think I proved a lot tonight and proved a lot of people wrong."

Woodley did not agree with the assertion that Paul won convincingly.

"I thought I won, to be honest," he said. "I was surprised it was a split decision. I thought it was close. ... My demeanor and my emotion is because I wanted to knock him out. I had a couple big shots I landed, a couple opportunities, and I think I had him hurt and I had him tired a couple times and I didn't press him. I should have pressed him a little more."

As for McGregor, he is just 1-3 in the Octagon since 2018, which has included a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov and two losses to Dustin Poirier. He is currently recovering from a broken leg suffered in his most recent loss to Poirier.