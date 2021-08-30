Adam 'Pacman' Jones Says He Should Be in Hall of Fame for His Play on Special Teams

AP Photo/David Richard, File

Adam "Pacman" Jones thinks he deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame after his 12 seasons in the NFL.

"I think I should be at least first or second ballot, especially on special teams," Jones told TMZ Sports.

Jones started 104 of his 146 games at cornerback, although he stood out as a returner with one Pro Bowl nod and one first-team All-Pro selection. He finished with five punt return touchdowns in his career, including three in 2006.

"If you just go back and look at the history, who would be your top three, four returners from 2005 to 2017-18 season?" Jones questioned.

It might be enough for Jones to get consideration when eligible in 2024, although Devin Hester will have to break through first as he enters the ballot for the first time in 2022.

There are no return specialists in the Hall of Fame, but Hester has a good argument as a three-time All-Pro performer who was a part of two different all-decade teams. The former Chicago Bears star has the most non-offensive touchdowns in NFL history at 20, including 14 from punt returns.

Jones noted he averaged more yards per kick return than Hester, but it still likely won't be enough to get into Canton.