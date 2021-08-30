Patriots Broadcaster Scott Zolak Apologizes for Comments About Cam Newton, Rap Music

AP Photo/John Minchillo

New England Patriots radio announcer Scott Zolak apologized Sunday for saying Cam Newton was distracted by rap music.

The initial comments came on the radio Thursday, criticizing Newton's approach during practices.

"I'd turn off the rap music first of all, because I think it's distracting for Cam," Zolak said, per Jim Reineking of USA Today. "In between every throw he's dancing. He makes a throw and the music's still cranking."

In his apology Sunday, Zolak said he spoke to Newton about the comments and said the quarterback was "nothing but class."

Newton continued to struggle on the field in Sunday's game against the New York Giants, finishing 2-of-5 for 10 yards and an interception. The veteran is looking to hold off rookie Mac Jones for the starting job, but head coach Bill Belichick said after the game he had not made a decision.