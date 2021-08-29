Report: Saints to Practice at Cowboys' Stadium After Evacuating Due to Hurricane Ida

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

The New Orleans Saints are temporarily moving their practices to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, because of Hurricane Ida, according to the Associated Press' Brett Martel.

Martel reported the Saints will work out Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before turning their focus to their season opener Sept. 12 against the Green Bay Packers.

The team already canceled its preseason finale since New Orleans was in the expected path of Ida.

According to CNN, Ida made landfall Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane and produced winds of up to 150 mph. There are widespread power outages across Louisiana, and some portions of the state were placed under a tornado watch.

Gov. John Bel Edwards remained optimistic, however, that Ida wouldn't breach the levees that were constructed around New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Katrina displaced the Saints from New Orleans for the entire 2005 NFL season. Caesars Superdome was initially used for residents who had been displaced and suffered extensive damage to its roof.

The Saints played home games at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the Alamodome in San Antonio and had one matchup at Giants Stadium in New Jersey.

It's unclear what contingencies the organization has in place should Ida jeopardize its home opener in two weeks. The Saints are on the road for Weeks 2 and 3.