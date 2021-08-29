Shaq Lawson Reportedly Traded to Jets from Texans for 2022 6th-Round NFL Draft Pick

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Shaq Lawson is headed back to the AFC East.

The Houston Texans agreed to trade Lawson to the New York Jets on Sunday, receiving a 2022 sixth-round pick in return, per Brian Costello of the New York Post.

The Texans initially acquired Lawson in a March trade with the Miami Dolphins. The Jets are the third AFC East team to employ Lawson, joining the Bills and Dolphins.

Lawson is set to earn a $1.4 million base salary for the 2021 season, making him something of a bargain as a one-year rental. The Jets could move on after this season and avoid paying him his $8.9 million base salary for 2022 or get a good pass-rusher at a below-market value.

Lawson, a 2016 first-round pick, has never quite lived up to his billing despite obvious physical gifts. He's failed to surpass 6.5 sacks or 33 tackles in a season.

Pro Football Focus has nevertheless been more complimentary than his counting stats, giving Lawson grades of at least 65 each of the last four seasons.

The Texans are in the midst of a tear-it-down rebuild and likely value the sixth-round pick more than a veteran edge-rusher.