UFC's Dana White on Jake Paul Saying He'd Knock 'Him the F--k Out': 'Get in Line'

AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File

UFC President Dana White didn't think much of the recent threat from Jake Paul.

Ahead of his bout against Tyron Woodley, Paul said any interaction with White would end with him "knocking him the f--k out" (warning: NSFW language):

"Let me tell you what: Get in line," White responded Sunday, per MMA Fighting.

White continued that these interactions are nothing new for him:

"There’s plenty of people that would like to assault me. Get it line. It’s a long f--king line, buddy. You’re going to be waiting for a while. It doesn’t bother me. This is the business we’re in. I say it all the time about the fighters too, we are not in the nice guy business. This is a very mean business. I say many mean things about people too, and it’s just part of this game. It’s all good."

White also joked that Paul wants to fight him because he's 52 years old and he only targets older competitors.

Woodley is only 39 years old, although he is certainly past his prime when he was the UFC welterweight champion.

White hasn't been a fan of Paul since the YouTube's stars emergence on the boxing scene. He has especially had a problem with Paul targeting bouts against MMA fighters instead of boxers.