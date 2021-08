Tiger Woods' 2002 Backup Putter Sells for Record $393K at Auction

AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File

It turns out Tiger Woods doesn't even have to use a putter in a tournament for it to become very, very valuable.

A backup putter owned by Woods but never used by the 15-time major winner in tournament play sold for $393,300 at auction. The putter was Woods' backup in 2002.

Tom VanHaaren of ESPN reported the putter is one of seven red dot backups that exist. Scotty Cameron produced only one or two backup putters per year for Woods during their relationship.

This is believed to be the highest price for a golf club in history.

A 2001 Newport II previously sold for $155,000 at auction last September.