Ravens Set NFL Record with 20th Straight Preseason Win After Beating WFT

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

When it comes to games that don't count, the Baltimore Ravens have built up a mystifying streak.

With their 37-3 victory over the Washington Football Team on Saturday, the Ravens set an all-time NFL record for most consecutive preseason wins with 20.

Baltimore hasn't lost a preseason game since 2016.

Given the number of factors that go into exhibition games—limited playing time for starters, smaller playbooks, new packages and young players battling for roster spots—it seems unfathomable to string 20 wins together.

Even if the games don't count, the streak certainly does—especially at Ravens training camp. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson nearly cut off a reporter trying to ask about the streak for fear of jinxing it earlier this week.

He said the competitive nature around keeping it alive was palpable.

Jackson had a small hand in ensuing the streak lived on. The veteran completed three passes for 29 yards in the win as he gets ready for Week 1 before backup Tyler Huntley took over.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Head coach John Harbaugh had a different perspective on the streak. Knowing as well as anyone how few guys make it out of training camp and into NFL games, there are former players at home who can tell their family they were part of making league history.

Of course, that streak took a backseat to the health of running back J.K. Dobbins on Saturday after he went down with an apparent knee injury. And that pretty much sums up the importance of winning 20 consecutive preseason games.

As much as the Ravens want to win and keep it going, it can't come at the cost of players they need to be successful when the games start to count.