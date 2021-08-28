Gervonta Davis Vacates 130-Pound WBA Title; Can Retain 135-, 140-Pound Belts

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Gervonta Davis' run as the WBA's three-division champion has come to an end.

WBA President Gilberto Mendoza told ESPN's Mike Coppinger that Davis has vacated the 130-pound championship.

Coppinger noted that Davis is being allowed to retain the 135- and 140-pound titles for the time being, but he will have to vacate one of them within 48 hours of his next fight, which is expected to take place later this year.

Davis won the vacant WBA super featherweight title with a third-round TKO victory against Jesus Cuellar in April 2018. The 26-year-old retained the championship in his next two fights, against Hugo Ruiz and Ricardo Nunez.

In Sept. 2019, Davis vacated the 130-pound title in preparation for his move up to lightweight. Tank defeated Yuriorkis Gamboa three months later to win the 135-pound crown.

Davis won the WBA super featherweight title for a second time and retained the lightweight crown when he knocked out Leo Santa Cruz in the sixth round in October. He added the 140-pound title to his collection on June 26 with his TKO win against Mario Barrios.

According to Coppinger, the WBA is starting to be more strict with fighters holding multiple titles in different weight classes.

Even though an opponent has yet to be determined, Davis tweeted on July 5 that he is targeting October for his next fight.

Since turning pro in 2013, Davis has established himself as one of the most dominant pound-for-pound boxers in the world. The Maryland native has a 25-0 career record, with 24 victories coming by knockout or TKO.