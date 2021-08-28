Ndamukong Suh Placed on COVID-19 List, Will Miss Buccaneers' Preseason Finale

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will reportedly be placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list and didn't travel with the team for its Saturday night preseason finale against the Houston Texans.

Greg Auman of The Athletic reported the news and noted Suh can be activated if he has no symptoms and registers two negative coronavirus test results on consecutive days.

Suh re-signed with the Bucs in April.

The five-time Pro Bowler recorded 85 tackles, 33 quarterback hits, 8.5 sacks and six passes defended while starting 32 regular-season games for Tampa Bay over the past two years. He added 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks during the team's run to the Super Bowl LV title last season.

In February, the 34-year-old Oregon native said he had no plans to retire despite having added the championship to his already strong resume.

"I honestly believe I have a lot of elite, great talent left in me to play. I'm not ready to hang them up yet. And my wife has given me the O.K.—that's first and foremost. I got that permission," Suh told Albert Breer of The MMQB.

The University of Nebraska product started his career as the No. 2 pick in the 2010 draft by the Detroit Lions and won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He's also made stops with the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams.

It's unlikely Suh would have played a significant number of snaps in the final preseason contest, so his absence shouldn't be a concern.

He'll have 12 days to clear protocols and prepare for the Buccaneers' regular-season opener Sept. 9 against the visiting Dallas Cowboys.