Patrick Mahomes Ranks No. 1 in NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2021; Tom Brady No. 7

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was announced as the No. 1-ranked player in the NFL heading into the 2021 season as voted by his fellow players.

Mahomes was joined by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the top three vote-getters revealed during an NFL Network special Saturday.

Here's a look at the top 10:

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams

3. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

4. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

5. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

6. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

7. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

9. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

10. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Mahomes took the top spot for the first time after another stellar season. He ranked second in passing yards (4,740) and fourth in passing touchdowns (38) and led the Chiefs to their second straight Super Bowl appearance in 2020. He was named the Super Bowl LIV MVP for leading K.C. to a victory over the San Francisco 49ers at the end of the 2019 season and was the league's MVP in 2018.

Brady checked in at No. 7 after he earned the top spot in 2011, 2017 and 2018 with the New England Patriots. Changing teams to join the Bucs didn't slow him down, as he guided Tampa Bay to its second Super Bowl title in his first year with the franchise after throwing 40 touchdown passes during the regular season.

Here's the list of players who've occupied the No. 1 spot since the rankings began in 2011, including Donald, who ranked second this year after leading the pack in 2019:

2011: Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

2012: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

2013: Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota Vikings

2014: Peyton Manning, QB, Denver Broncos

2015: J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans

2016: Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

2017: Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

2018: Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

2019: Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams

2020: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

No player made a bigger jump into this year's top 10 than Josh Allen, who checked in at No. 87 last year.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback has transformed from a mistake-prone rookie in 2018 to the MVP runner-up in 2020. He accounted for 45 touchdowns (37 passing and eight rushing) during the regular season to finish second in MVP voting behind Aaron Rodgers and led the Bills to their first AFC Championship Game appearance since 1993. Buffalo rewarded him with a six-year, $258 million extension earlier this month.

Davante Adams also made a sizable jump after landing at No. 57 in 2020. He led the NFL with 18 touchdown catches last year despite missing two games with a hamstring injury.

The 2021 NFL regular season kicks off Sept. 9 when Brady and the reigning champion Bucs host the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium.