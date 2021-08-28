Eagles, Jaguars' Updated Depth Charts After Gardner Minshew II Trade

AP Photo/Brett Duke

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly acquired quarterback Gardner Minshew II from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the pick could improve to a fifth-round selection if Minshew plays at least 50 percent of the snaps in three games for the Eagles in 2021.

Here's a look at the teams' updated quarterback depth charts after the deal:

Eagles: Jalen Hurts, Joe Flacco, Minshew (via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport)

Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Beathard, Jake Luton (via NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe)

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.