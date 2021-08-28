Cowboys' Jerry Jones Believes Tony Romo Should Be a 1st-Ballot Hall of Famer

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday he believes former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo should be a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection.

Jones discussed Romo, who will be eligible for Hall of Fame voting for the first time in 2022, during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t the Dallas Morning News):

"Well, I think there's no question in my mind that Tony is skilled, at a skilled level, and had accomplishments statistically that were there. The fact that we did not have a Super Bowl during that time is always going to be in the conversation as to where Tony Romo will rank—not rank, but where he's acknowledged. You're talking to a guy that he would be a first-round ballot with me, and I don't apologize for that."

Romo put together a solid statistical career. He completed 65.3 percent of his throws for 34,183 yards with 248 touchdowns and 117 interceptions in 156 games across 12 seasons in Dallas.

Those numbers are a little short of the typical Hall of Fame standard, however, and Romo didn't capture any Super Bowl championships, which are the main factor that can help elevate a resume that's otherwise a little short statistically. The California native went 2-4 in six playoff starts.

Based on Pro Football Reference's QB Hall of Fame Monitor, Romo has a score of 45.78. The lowest quarterback on the list to reach Canton is the Buffalo Bills' Jim Kelly (59.10) and the average score to earn Hall of Fame enshrinement is 104. Tom Flores (6.18) was inducted based on his success as a coach, highlighted by two Super Bowl titles with the Raiders.

While the 41-year-old Eastern Illinois product was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, he never earned a spot on the First Team All-Pro squad and he never finished better than a tie for third in MVP voting (2014).

So it's hard to see a path for Romo, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class, to earn a spot in Canton, especially as a first-ballot selection as Jones suggested.

He's continued a career in football by accepting a position as CBS Sports' lead color commentator on its NFL telecasts, and he's received rave reviews since taking the role in 2017 for his ability to dissect, and at times predict, plays.

That creates another potential Hall of Fame path as a broadcaster depending on how long Romo, who's also an avid golfer, decides to stay in the booth.

A stance that he should be a first-ballot choice as a player represents an extreme long shot, though.