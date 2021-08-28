Usain Bolt: Chiefs' Tyreek Hill 'Probably Scared' to Wager Super Bowl Ring on Race

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Legendary Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt suggested Friday that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill may be afraid to put his Super Bowl ring on the line against him in a race.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Bolt was asked if Hill accepted his challenge, which would see Hill put his Super Bowl ring on the line and Bolt put one of his eight Olympic gold medals up for grabs:

"Nah, I don't think he will," Bolt said. "He's got one so he's probably scared."

Bolt, 35, was long regarded as the fastest man in the world, winning gold in the 100-meter dash at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics.

The Jamaican superstar also won three consecutive Olympic golds in the 200-meter dash, and he is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the 4x100-meter relay as well, giving him the most impressive resume of any sprinter in history.

Bolt has been retired since 2017, though, and he said it would take him some time to get ready for a high-stakes race against Hill.

"I definitely gotta train, he's been working out," Bolt said. "I work out too, but I would have to step up my training. ... I've been retired for a while, so I still gotta get my legs going again. I've still got speed, but I've gotta get it going."

The 27-year-old Hill, known as Cheetah, has primarily been the one pushing for the race. Last month, Hill called Bolt "old" and "washed up" and insisted he would beat him in a race:

Bolt later appeared on the Dan Patrick Show and challenged Hill to a 70-yard race with the Super Bowl ring vs. Olympic gold medal stipulation:

Hill has yet to accept, but there is no question he would have a lot more to lose given that Bolt has eight gold medals and Hill has only one Super Bowl ring.

Still, it isn't outside the realm of possibility to think Hill could beat Bolt in a race given that he is eight years younger and still an active athlete.

Last season, after Hill executed a 71-yard catch and run during KC's win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game, NFL Next Gen Stats noted that it was his 12th play of the season in which he reached a top speed of at least 20 mph, which was the most in the league.

It should be noted, though, that Bolt is seven inches taller than Hill, meaning his long stride could work to his advantage in a potential race.

Regardless of the winner, Bolt vs. Hill would be a massive spectacle and a great thing for the sports world as a whole.