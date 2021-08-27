Phil Mickelson Rips PGA over Decision to Limit Length of Drivers to 46 Inches

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson is unhappy with the United States Golf Association over its proposed rule change that would limit the size of a driver to 46 inches.

Lefty wrote on Twitter that the proposal is "PATHETIC" and believes it could lead to an increase in injuries, as well as a decrease in player performance:

The USGA and R&A, golf's two governing bodies, issued a joint release in February that included three proposed changes to playing equipment and testing methods for golf balls and clubs.

In the proposal, the USGA and R&A brought forth a change to "limit the maximum length of clubs, other than putters, to 46 inches."

Players are currently permitted to use clubs in tournaments up to 48 inches in length.

Per ESPN's Kevin Van Valkenburg, the USGA said it would not issue any formal response to Mickelson's tweet.

Mickelson hasn't been shy about publicly criticizing the USGA in the past on numerous topics.

"That’s terrible, 274 yards," the 51-year-old told reporters about the third hole at the 2013 U.S. Open from Merion Golf Club. "We can't even reach it."

Mickelson has primarily used a 47-inch driver, but he did experiment with a 47.5-inch club at The Masters in November because of the length of the course at Augusta.