Little League World Series 2021: Thursday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

The Little League World Series has a different feel this year, with no international teams in Williamsport because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That hasn't kept this year's tournament from being any less compelling, however. The drama continued on Thursday, with two elimination games before the final weekend of the tournament.

We'll review the scores and action below.

Scores and Recaps

Michigan def. Texas, 15-6

Taylor North (Michigan) is one win away from the championship game at the Little League World Series.

For the second time in this tournament, Michigan defeated the Wylie Little League all-stars out of Abilene, Texas, 15-6. Unlike Michigan's tight 6-5 win three days earlier, this one wasn't close.

Cameron Thorning homered and finished with two RBI, Jackson Surma had three doubles, three RBI and two runs and Michigan put up 14 hits in the convincing win. Surma also pitched two innings, posting four strikeouts and earning the win.

After losing to Hawaii on Wednesday and managing just one hit, the kids from Michigan responded in a big way.

"It's a credit to our boys," co-manager Rick Thorning told Brett Crossley of the Detroit Free Press. "Yesterday (against Hawaii) we struck out three times against a phenomenal pitcher. We barreled the ball up consistently. It just seemed like one of those games where nothing went (our) way. We had our home run robbed. We were just confident in the way we were swinging the bat."

As for Hawaii, Michigan will get their chance for revenge Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ABC, with a shot in the title game on the line. As for Texas, their run in Williamsport came to a close.