Video: Kevin Durant Helps Maryland Surprise DL Greg Rose with Scholarship

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant made a great moment even better as Maryland defensive lineman Greg Rose surprisingly received a scholarship.

Durant joined the team on a video chat and revealed the news to Rose in front of his excited teammates:

Rose spent last season as a walk-on after transferring from Lackawanna Community College, appearing in just two games. During the spring, he was one of four players to earn the Scott McBrien Outstanding Non-Scholarship Player Award.

It was apparently enough for the senior to earn himself a scholarship for 2021.

Durant, meanwhile, provided a shoutout to his hometown team after growing up in Prince George's County. Though he played his lone collegiate season at Texas, he still appreciates the local school.

"I grew up 10 minutes from the campus so you always got deep love for the University of Maryland," Durant told the team.