Olympic Gold Medalist Sunisa Lee to Be Part of 2021 'Dancing With The Stars' Cast

Cao Can/Xinhua via Getty Images

Sunisa Lee will follow her breakout performance at the Tokyo Olympics with an appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

The gymnast announced her upcoming appearance in a video Thursday:

The 18-year-old helped the United States Olympic gymnastics team win gold at the 2019 World Championships and became a household name at the Olympics by stepping up after Simone Biles withdrew from the competition.

Lee went on to win the individual all-around gold medal, becoming the fifth straight American to win that event at the Olympics.

She will now try to use her athleticism to win another competition—although one with much lower stakes.

Social media star JoJo Siwa is the only other confirmed participant for season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, which will begin on Sept. 20.