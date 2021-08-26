Jake Paul Says 'It's More Personal' with Tyron Woodley After Teams Scuffle at Presser

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The actual faceoff between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley took a backseat Thursday when a scuffle broke out between members of their camps.

"It's more personal for me too," Paul said to reporter Mike Bohn (1:50 mark). "Just seeing his team act the way they did. And, by the way, he's probably sitting there saying the same thing. … They were also being super disrespectful. My team is professional. Were they in the wrong? Yeah. But they're never just going to come out of pocket and just act up like that."

Ariel Helwani shared video of the confrontation (warning: videos contain profanity):

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, "there was nothing fake" about the scuffle and Woodley was "legitimately furious" because someone on Paul's team apparently said something about his mother, Deborah.

Paul also happened to mention her while talking trash earlier this month:

The YouTuber has turned heads with three straight wins to open up his professional boxing career, but Woodley is a daunting challenge. After all, he is a former UFC welterweight champion who was known for his powerful strikes in the Octagon.

While Paul (24) is younger than the 39-year-old, Woodley's punching will likely stand up much better than that of former MMA fighter Ben Askren. Paul defeated Askren in April.

There may be even more motivation on both sides after Thursday's skirmish.

They will face each other Sunday in an eight-round fight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.