Video: Former Masters Champ Craig Stadler Makes an Ace with a Driver at Charity Event

Video: Former Masters Champ Craig Stadler Makes an Ace with a Driver at Charity EventAugust 26, 2021
There are a few rare moments in sports that are just special. The inside-the-park home run. A hockey goalie scoring on an empty net. A soccer player pulling off a bicycle kick for a goal.
And of course, the hole-in-one in golf.
On Wednesday, 1982 Masters champion Craig Stadler pulled off the feat during the Maui Jim charity event, which benefits the Children's Home of Peoria, Illinois:
Dan @danboever
You gotta love <a href="https://twitter.com/TheMasters?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheMasters</a> Champion Craig Stadler making an ACE from 169 yards with a driver during <a href="https://twitter.com/OfficialMauiJim?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OfficialMauiJim</a> event for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/childrenshomeofpeoria?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#childrenshomeofpeoria</a><a href="https://twitter.com/TheWarriorsJrny?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheWarriorsJrny</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/AminoVITALGolf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AminoVITALGolf</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Titleist?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Titleist</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/countryclubofpeoria?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#countryclubofpeoria</a> <a href="https://t.co/u9YCRv6RcR">pic.twitter.com/u9YCRv6RcR</a>
Had Stadler not been a professional golfer, the ace would have netted him a $1 million prize. His professional status exempted him from the reward, however.
But money aside, it was a cool moment. Few things top a hole-in-one.