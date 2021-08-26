Video: Former Masters Champ Craig Stadler Makes an Ace with a Driver at Charity Event

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

There are a few rare moments in sports that are just special. The inside-the-park home run. A hockey goalie scoring on an empty net. A soccer player pulling off a bicycle kick for a goal.

And of course, the hole-in-one in golf.

On Wednesday, 1982 Masters champion Craig Stadler pulled off the feat during the Maui Jim charity event, which benefits the Children's Home of Peoria, Illinois:

Had Stadler not been a professional golfer, the ace would have netted him a $1 million prize. His professional status exempted him from the reward, however.

But money aside, it was a cool moment. Few things top a hole-in-one.