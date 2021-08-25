Rory McIlroy Discusses Physical, Mental Fatigue at Northern Trust Open

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy has played a lot of golf in the past year. Around 30 events since June 2020, in fact. And he has a young child, too.

So yeah, he's a bit worn out.

"This morning, I was tired," he told reporters Wednesday. "Look, we all had a long week last week as well, but just summoning up the effort to get out of bed and get to your 7:20 pro-am tee time, it took a little more effort today than it usually does. But yeah, just everything. It's a lot of golf. It's hard to feel fresh at this time in the season, it all just sort of catches up with you."

