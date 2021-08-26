US Open Qualifying 2021: Results, Scores and Reaction from Wednesday

ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

There is no shortage of storylines at this year's U.S. Open in New York.

Novak Djokovic will look to make history with a calendar Grand Slam, while the women's field lost its biggest star when Serena Williams announced she would not compete as she recovers from a torn hamstring.

Yet before the main event, there is an entire slate of qualifying matches. Here is a look at the scores from Wednesday's action, which can be found in full on the U.S. Open's official website.

Women's Qualifying Wednesday Scores

Stefanie Voegele def. Whitney Osuigwe, 6-2, 6-2

Mayar Sherif def. Clervie Ngounoue, 6-4, 6-3

Mariam Bolkvadze def. Daria Snigur, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4

Yuliya Hatouka def. Jessika Ponchet, 6-2, 6-3

Katie Boulter def. Gabriella Price, 6-3, 6-2

Vitalia Diatchenko def. Marie Benoit, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Emma Raducanu def. Bibiane Schoofs, 6-1, 6-2

Hanna Chang def. Isabella Shinikova, 2-6, 7-6(10), 6-3

Kristina Kucova def. Daniela Seguel, 6-3, 6-2

Ana Konjuh def. Irina Fetecau, 7-6(2), 6-3

Julia Grabher def. Barbara Haas, 6-2, 7-5

Kamilla Rakhimova def. Lizette Cabrera, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

Viktoriya Tomova def. Grace Min, 6-0, 6-4

Anna Kalinskaya def. Natalia Vikhlyantseva, 6-0, 6-2

Jodie Burrage def. Robin Montgomery, 6-4, 6-1

Robin Anderson def. Gabriela Talaba, 6-2, 6-3

Anna Bondar def. Katrina Scott, 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-3

Sachia Vickery def. Danielle Lao, 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3

Maryna Zanevska def. Asia Muhammad, 6-4, 6-3

Elvina Kalieva def. Mayo Hibi, 6-3, 6-4

Victoria Duval def. Aliona Bolsova, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-1

Oceane Dodin def. Jessica Pieri, 6-1, 6-3

Harriet Dart def. Peyton Stearns, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Kristyna Pliskova def. Valeria Savinykh, 6-2, 6-1

Cristina Bucsa def. Kateryna Kozlova, 6-4, 6-1

Caroline Dolehide def. Irina Bara, 6-4, 6-1

Usue Maitane Arconada def. Jaimee Fourlis, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Olga Danilovic def. Paula Ormaechea, 6-2, 7-5

Valentini Grammatikopoulou def. Lucia Bronzetti, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

Lucrezia Stefanini def. Ekaterine Gorgodze, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0

En-shuo Liang def. Indy De Vroome, 6-3, 6-4

Beatriz Haddad Maia def. Irene Burillo Escorihuela, 6-2, 6-3

Men's Qualifying Wednesday Scores

Christopher Eubanks def. Daniel Elahi Galan, 6-3, 6-2

Mitchell Krueger def. Steven Diez, 6-3, 6-1

Christian Harrison def. Juan Ignacio Londero, 6-4, 6-2

Prajnesh Gunneswaran def. Brayden Schnur, 6-4, 7-6(5)

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune def. Lukas Lacko, 6-4, 6-4

Mats Moraing def. Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(2)

Christopher O'Connell def. Altug Celikbilek, 6-2, 6-4

Sebastian Baez def. Govind Nanda, 6-3, 7-5

Enzo Couacaud def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, 7-5, 6-3

Quentin Halys def. Samir Banerjee, 6-1, 6-0

Ben Shelton def. Michael Mmoh, 7-6(3), 7-6(5)

Botic Van de Zandschulp def. Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera, 6-7(1), 6-2, 6-2

Emilio Gomez def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, 7-5, 6-3

Filip Horansky def. Mikael Torpegaard, 7-6(4), 7-6(9)

Marco Trungelliti def. Blaz Kavcic, 6-1, 2-0 (retired)

Thanasi Kokkinakis def. Bjorn Fratangelo, 7-5, 6-3

Eliot Spizzirri def. Alejandro Tabilo, 5-7, 7-6(0), 6-3

Go Soeda def. Yannick Maden, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4

Henri Laaksonen def. Thomas Fabbiano, 6-2, 6-3

Yuichi Sugita def. Mario Vilella Martinez, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Gian Marco Moroni def. Tomas Machac, 7-5, 6-4

Blaz Rola def. Dmitry Popko, 6-2, 7-5

Antoine Hoang def. Nicolas Moreno De Alboran, 6-3, 7-5

Mikhail Kukushkin def. Mathias Bourgue, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(2)

Ernests Gulbis def. Marc Polmans, 6-3, 6-4

Liam Broady def. Tatsuma Ito, 6-4, 6-1

Jason Jung def. Sebastian Ofner, 7-5, 6-4

Aleksandar Kovacevic def. Lorenzo Giustino, 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-1

Kacper Zuk def. Yasutaka Uchiyama, 7-5, 7-6(7)

Benjamin Bonzi def. Daniel Masur, 6-0, 6-2

Hugo Dellien def. Alessandro Giannessi, 6-1, 6-3

Ivo Karlovic def. Nikola Milojevic, 6-4, 7-6(1)

While qualifying took center stage Wednesday, much of the focus on this year's tournament will be on Djokovic's quest for history.

A victory would make him just the second player of the Open Era on the men's side to win a Grand Slam in New York after Rod Laver last did so in 1969. It would also move Djokovic past Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on the all-time list with 21 major championships and give his fans another talking point in debates about who is history's greatest tennis player.

He won Wimbledon this year by defeating Matteo Berrettini, won the French Open by notably getting past Nadal in the semifinals and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final, and captured the Australian Open with a win over Daniil Medvedev.

This year hasn't been all good news for the 34-year-old, though, as he is coming off a disappointing showing at the Tokyo Olympics. He lost in the semifinals to Alexander Zverev and then dropped the bronze-medal match to Pablo Carreno Busta.

Djokovic is also looking to put last year's U.S. Open in the rearview mirror.

He infamously defaulted when he struck a line judge with a ball. He hit the ball in frustration after dropping serve, and it hit the line judge. Rules officials deemed it a disqualification regardless of his overall intent.

A championship and a calendar Grand Slam would go a long way toward helping fans forget about that incident.