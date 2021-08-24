Lions' Dan Campbell: D'Andre Swift's Status Uncertain for Week 1 Due to Groin Injury

Leon Halip/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions may be without running back D'Andre Swift for their Week 1 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers as he recovers from a groin injury.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Tuesday he had some concerns about Swift's conditioning as he worked himself back into shape, though the running back has reportedly looked good in practice upon his return:

The 22-year-old has been dealing with the injury throughout the summer.

"Swift concerns me a little bit just with getting his wind back and being able to take a blow and how much can he (play), where he's at," Campbell told reporters Tuesday. "He'll be out here (practicing Tuesday). He'll be more involved than he's been. But those are the (injuries I'm worried about), to be honest with you."

The young running back is expected to be the starter after Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson were jettisoned in the offseason. Veteran Jamaal Williams is also expected to get touches in Detroit's backfield.

Swift, a second-round pick in 2020, had a solid rookie season, rushing for 521 yards and eight scores in 13 games. He added 46 receptions for 357 yards and another two touchdowns through the air.

It's a season of change in Detroit, with Jared Goff replacing long-time quarterback Matt Stafford after the latter was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason. When Swift is healthy, he and tight end T.J. Hockenson will be important playmakers for Goff on a Detroit offense that lacks a wide array of weapons.