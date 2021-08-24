NFL Agent Disagrees Stars Should Have Input; Felt James Harden 'Nuked' Rockets

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The standoff between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers during the offseason led some to wonder whether the NFL is heading toward a player empowerment era like the NBA has seen in recent years.

For one agent who works in the league, allowing star quarterbacks such as Rodgers to have meaningful input on personnel decisions may not be sensible.

"Why is that a necessity? Look at the NBA," the agent said to The Athletic's Ben Standig. "James Harden was basically given GM powers by the Rockets, and he nuked the organization."

