Mavs Rumors: Former Laker Jared Dudley in Contract Talks to Be Assistant Coach

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Dallas Mavericks and veteran NBA forward Jared Dudley "are in advanced discussions" about adding him to their coaching staff, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Dudley spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported on Aug. 17 the Lakers were likely moving on from the 36-year-old.

Dudley has played 14 seasons in the NBA. In January, he mentioned on the Inside the Green Room podcast (via Silver Screen & Roll's Christian Rivas) he hoped to remain around the league once his playing career ended:

"It’s coach or GM, that’s what it is. I’m leaning towards coaching just because if you get fired, you can be an assistant. I could go into TV. General manager is a little different. I would prefer to be able to control the team like a general manager, but it’s different because once you get fired from being a GM, can you be an assistant GM? It’s tough, man, and you’ve got to work your way up, just like coaching."

The Mavs have already confirmed Darrell Armstrong, God Shammgod and Peter Patton as part of Jason Kidd's staff for his first season in charge.

Los Angeles Sparks star Kristi Toliver has also announced she'll be working with Dallas. ESPN's Tim McMahon has reported Igor Kokoskov, who coached Luka Doncic for Slovenia, is coming aboard too.

Dudley was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2014-15, when Kidd was the head coach. Their time in Los Angeles also overlapped, with Kidd working as an assistant under Frank Vogel.

Their familiarity should help Dudley as he embarks on a coaching career.