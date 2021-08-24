Titans Legend Chris Johnson Says 'No Question' He's Fastest NFL Player Ever

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Former All-Pro running back Chris Johnson believes he is the fastest player in NFL history.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the former Tennessee Titans star said there is "no question" he would have beaten NFL player in history in a footrace.

"You look at my tape, I've never been caught," he added. "I made people pull hamstrings!"

Per NFL.com, Johnson's 4.24-second 40-yard dash at the 2008 scouting combine is the second-fastest in the history of the event. He held the record for nine years before John Ross ran the 40 in 4.22 seconds in 2017.

There have been rumors in the past that other players have run sub-4.2 times in the 40-yard dash.

Bo Jackson is said to have clocked a 4.12-second 40-yard dash in 1986 when the combine was known as the National Invitational Camp.

Deion Sanders has told the story of running the 40 in under 4.2 seconds, though that time hasn't been officially confirmed by the NFL.

Regardless of whether or not Johnson is actually the fastest player in NFL history, there's no doubt that in his prime he was on the shortlist.

The three-time Pro Bowler began his career with six straight seasons of at least 1,400 yards from scrimmage. He is one of eight players in NFL history to run for 2,000 yards in a single season (2,006 yards in 2009).