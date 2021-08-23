CM Punk: AEW Debut 'Might' Be 'the Greatest Night of My Career'

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

If it seemed like CM Punk enjoyed his return to professional wrestling with All Elite Wrestling, there's a very good reason for that.

Appearing on ESPN Chicago's Kap & J. Hood show (h/t Eric Mutter of Wrestling Inc.), Punk said Friday might have been "the greatest night of my career."

“Just the entire night couldn’t have gone more perfect," he added. "The way we set it up as the worst kept secret, selling out the United Center on the rumor that I was going to be there, never announced, never advertised. It shows the connection to the fanbase that AEW has, that they get it, right?"

Punk's debut in AEW on Rampage "The First Dance" was one of the truly special moments in wrestling history. The sold-out Chicago crowd had been given clues for weeks that the Best in the World was going to show up.

As soon as Punk's music hit, the fans in attendance came absolutely unglued.

Friday night ended Punk's seven-year absence from professional wrestling. His last time inside of a ring was in WWE at the 2014 Royal Rumble. He famously walked out of the company prior to Raw the following night.

Punk admitted in his promo on Rampage that his time in WWE took a toll on him, both physically and mentally.

If at all through my journey, any of my personal choices or decisions related to my life made you feel disappointed or let down, let me just say…let me just say…I understand, if you all try to understand that I was never gonna get healthy physically, mentally, spiritually, or emotionally, staying in the same place that got me sick in the first place.

Also during the promo, Punk made it clear he is going to be a staple on AEW television for a long time to come.

His first order of business will be against Darby Allin at All Out. The Sept. 5 pay-per-view will mark Punk's first singles match since beating Billy Gunn on the Jan. 20, 2014 episode of Raw.

