Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Scout Thinks 76ers PG May Not Attend Camp If He Isn't Dealt

Things between the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons could get fractious if he remains on the team as the 2021-22 NBA season is getting ready to tip off.

The Ringer's Paolo Uggetti reported one scout in the league believes the three-time All-Star may not attend training camp if he isn't traded.

