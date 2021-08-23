X

    Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Scout Thinks 76ers PG May Not Attend Camp If He Isn't Dealt

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 23, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    Things between the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons could get fractious if he remains on the team as the 2021-22 NBA season is getting ready to tip off.

    The Ringer's Paolo Uggetti reported one scout in the league believes the three-time All-Star may not attend training camp if he isn't traded.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

