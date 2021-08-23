Jake Paul on Myles Garrett Possibly Fighting His Brother Logan: 'Stick to Football'

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett has become a feared pass-rusher in the NFL, but Jake Paul isn't so sure the two-time Pro Bowler could hang in a boxing ring.

Garrett told Complex Sports he'd "beat the brakes off of Logan Paul" if the two faced off in a boxing match. Jake came to his older brother's defense.

"Stick to football, my friend," he said on the 3 Things to Know podcast. "I like Myles. I have nothing against him, he’s an amazing player. But you saw what happened when Nate Robinson from the NBA tried to step into the ring. People don’t realize it’s a whole different sport."

Paul went on to say his brother has trained against members of the Gronkowski family and "took them all down in the same sparring session."

The entire discussion is largely moot because there's almost no chance Garrett will be permitted to partake in any legitimate combat sports endeavor as long as he's under contract. He already had to "retire" from playing basketball after clips of him in the gym went viral.

Garrett also said in the Complex Sports interview that boxing wasn't something that interested him as a second career when he's done with football.

But Paul's comments hit on a larger truth. Excelling in one sport—even mixed martial arts—doesn't guarantee one can be a good boxer. He showed as much with his victories over former NBA star Nate Robinson and former UFC star Ben Askren.

The 24-year-old will once again put that theory to the test when he faces off against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on Sunday.