Colts' Carson Wentz, Wife Madison Donate $250K Toward Haiti Earthquake Relief Efforts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is joining the relief efforts for Haiti following a devastating earthquake that killed thousands.

He and his wife Madison announced their AO1 Foundation partnered with Mission of Hope to donate $250,000 toward those relief efforts:

"Our family has been impacted tremendously by the country of Haiti and its people," the announcement explained. "The recent earthquake has been heavy on our hearts, and we have spent time praying through how we could respond in this time."

Matt Rivers, Etant Dupain and Jack Guy of CNN reported the 7.2-magnitude earthquake left at least 2,189 people dead and injured more than 12,000 additional people. It also led to overwhelmed hospitals, and the relief efforts have been slowed by rain and mudslides.

Wentz isn't the only one in the sports world who pledged to help, as Naomi Osaka, who is of Japanese and Haitian descent, donated her prize money from the Western & Southern Open to Haiti.

Elsewhere, the New England Patriots flew their team plane to Haiti to provide supplies and medical equipment.