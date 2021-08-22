Titans HC Mike Vrabel Says He's Tested Positive for COVID-19

Titans HC Mike Vrabel Says He's Tested Positive for COVID-19August 22, 2021
AP Photo/Jason Behnken
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Per Titans senior writer/editor Jim Wyatt, Vrabel said he had a sore throat this morning, leading to a test.
As Vrabel noted, no other coaches who were tested this morning have returned results positive for COVID-19, per ESPN's Turron Davenport.
