NFL Trade Rumors: Giants Kicker Ryan Santoso 'Drawing Significant Trade Interest'

New York Giants backup kicker Ryan Santoso is reportedly attracting "significant trade interest" ahead of the 2021 season.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Sunday that Santoso, who's also spent time as a punter, "could be dealt" before final roster cuts with teams already reaching out to the Giants for trade talks.

Santoso spent most of last season on New York's practice squad after signing with the team in September. He was elevated to the active roster for a few weeks in late November but didn't see any playing time behind kicker Graham Gano and punter Riley Dixon, who both return for the 2021 campaign.

The 25-year-old University of Minnesota product has spent time throughout Giants training camp honing both his kicking and punting skills, but he told Ed Valentine of Big Blue View he's focused mostly on trying to become a full-time kicker.

"I don't think it's very important to think on, 'When's my chance coming?' I think it's important to focus on today," Santoso said. "The chances will come. The chances will come. They'll take care of themselves. All I can do is control what I can control each and every day, and that's getting better."

The Florida native spent his first two years with the Golden Gophers as a kicker and his final two seasons as a punter. He connected on 74.4 percent of his field goals (29 of 39) and 98.7 percent of his extra points (76 of 77) in college with a punting average of 41.8 yards.

Santoso went undrafted in 2018 despite his dual-threat abilities. He's played for the Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans and Giants but hasn't been able to lock down a consistent roster spot. He served as a kickoff specialist in three games for the Titans in 2019.

He's also embarked on two stints with the Montreal Alouettes in the Canadian Football League.

Santoso converted his only kick in the Giants' loss to the rival New York Jets in their preseason opener, an extra point following a Damion Willis touchdown catch, but Gano remains the team's projected starter barring an injury.

Although making a trade for a kicker may seem unusual, it sounds like the Giants' backup could attract serious interest if he's cut and hits the free-agent market. So a team may be willing to offer a late-round draft pick or veteran reserve who's on their roster fringe to prevent having to compete with other teams for him in free agency.

One way or another, it sounds like Santoso is closing in on his first opportunity to make a weekly impact in the NFL after an impressive camp with the G-Men.