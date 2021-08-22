Terrell Owens on Tyreek Hill vs. Usain Bolt Race: 'That's Comical...No Way Possible'

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens isn't giving Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill any chance of beating three-time Olympic 100-meter gold medalist Usain Bolt in a race.

Owens pointed toward a couple of races where he faced off with Hill in July 2020 when he was 46 years old. He lost the 40-yard dash by a few strides as Hill, 26 at the time, posted a winning time of 4.37 seconds. The Chiefs star then gave him a 10-yard advantage in a race covering a full NFL field, and Owens held on to win by four or five yards.

"So, to think that he can beat Usain Bolt? I mean, straight up, there's no way possible," Owens told TMZ Sports in an interview released Sunday. "I mean, have you seen this guy run?"

The six-time Pro Bowl selection also took the opportunity to call out Brandon Marshall, another former NFL receiver, for ducking him in final negotiations about a potential $100,000 match race.

"He called me out!" Owens told TMZ. "He wagered $100K to race me in a 60-meter that has yet to be done because he keeps backing out. He's backed out on me twice. So, if I could say anything to Brandon right now ... Brandon, don't be a coward!"

Meanwhile, the potential for a Hill vs. Bolt showdown has been brewing for a while.

The Chiefs receiver jokingly called the Jamaican superstar, who retired from competition in 2017, "washed up" in late July:

Bolt responded during an appearance earlier this month on The Dan Patrick Show, saying he'd put up one of his Olympic gold medals against Hill's Super Bowl championship ring:

If both lightning-fast athletes were in peak form, Bolt would be a considerable favorite—he is the fastest man in recorded history, after all.

It's unclear what type of times he'd be able to post at age 35 after four years of retirement, though. That would at least bring some intrigue into a possible showdown with the 27-year-old Georgia native.

For now, Hill is focused on trying to chase down another Super Bowl title with the Chiefs, but perhaps in the offseason fans will get to see Hill vs. Bolt with Owens vs. Marshall on the undercard.