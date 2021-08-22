Manny Pacquiao Says He's Unsure If He'll Fight Again After Loss to Yordenis Ugas

AP Photo/John Locher

Eight-division world champion and 12-time titleholder Manny Pacquiao has one of the best resumes in boxing history, and there's a chance the final line may have been written.

After Pacquiao fell to Yordenis Ugas via unanimous decision in a WBA welterweight title match on Saturday in Las Vegas, the 42-year-old got asked if this would be his last time in the ring.

“I don’t know. I don’t know. Let me relax and then make a decision,” Pacquiao said, per ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

Pacquiao hadn't fought since defeating Keith Thurman in July 2019 for the WBA (super) welterweight title by split decision. His rust and age showed at times on Saturday, but Pacquiao still fought hard, got some good shots in and went the distance.

The boxing legend's prime is past him, and if Saturday marked his last time in the ring, then he'll retire with an astounding 62-8-2 record.

There's another factor in play, and that's Pacquiao's apparent desire to run for president of the Philippines.

As ESPN's Tim Keown wrote, Pacquiao must declare his intention to run by early October. The election is next May. Pacquiao hasn't clearly stated that he's running, but a member of the boxer's camp said that him shooting for that office is "the worst-kept secret in the world."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Pacquiao has been a senator of the Philippines since 2016.