Washington's Eli Jones Throws No-Hitter at 2021 Little League World Series

Eli Jones delivered the performance of a lifetime Saturday, throwing a no-hitter and knocking home the game's only run, as Washington defeated Florida 1-0 at the Little League World Series.

Jones struck out five and created the game's lone run off a fifth-inning RBI single, scoring Sawyer Todd.

It got a little hairy for Washington in the second after Florida put runners on the corners following a walk and an error, but first baseman Sanath Chari snared a liner and stepped on the bag for the unassisted double play to end the threat.

The only two other Florida runners got on via a hit batsman in the fifth inning and a walk in the sixth.

Jones' no-hitter came one day after Gavin Weir struck out 15 batters over 5.2 innings en route to a combined no-hitter over Louisiana. He hit the 85-pitch limit before he could polish the game off, but Cason Mediger closed the 2-0 win.

The Washington vs. Florida game was an elimination matchup after both teams lost their LLWS openers earlier in the week.

Florida, represented by a group from Martin County North Little League in Palm City, is now out of the tournament.

Washington, represented by Eastlake Little League out of Sammamish, stayed alive and will play the loser of a matchup between Hawaii and Nebraska.