Robby Anderson, Panthers Reportedly Expected to Agree to New Multiyear Contract

Wide receiver Robby Anderson is reportedly going to extend his stay with the Carolina Panthers.

Per Joseph Person of The Athletic, Anderson is "deep in talks on a multiyear extension" with the Panthers that could be finalized "in the next several days."

Carolina's front office has been busy locking up cornerstone players this summer.

Right tackle Taylor Moton agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $72 million in July. The 27-year-old has started all 48 games for the Panthers over the past three seasons.

The Panthers signed Anderson to a two-year, $20 million contract as a free agent in March 2020. He has an $8 million base salary this season.

Anderson is coming off the best year of his career in 2020. The Temple alum led the team with 136 targets, 95 receptions and 1,096 yards. He put up those numbers with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback.

Carolina made a significant change at quarterback during the offseason. Bridgewater was traded to the Denver Broncos, and Sam Darnold was acquired in a separate deal with the New York Jets.

Darnold and Anderson know each other very well from their time in New York. The 28-year-old wideout averaged 51 receptions, 765.5 yards and 5.5 touchdowns in two seasons playing with Darnold as his primary quarterback from 2018-19.

The Panthers' success in 2021 depends on Darnold being able to play at a higher level than he did in the past three years with New York. His familiarity with Anderson should make the transition easier.

Meanwhile, Anderson has established himself as a key part of Carolina's offense. The team appears to recognize his value by wanting to sign him to a new deal.