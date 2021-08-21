Aaron Rodgers Says Jets' Zach Wilson Can 'Throw the Heck' out of the Ball

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Green Bay Packers quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is impressed with New York Jets rookie signal-caller Zach Wilson.

Rodgers provided the praise when speaking with play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan during the Packers' 23-14 home preseason loss at Lambeau Field on Saturday.

"I got to know Zach a little bit in the offseason, had some conversations with him," Rodgers said.

"He's a good young kid. I really like his disposition, his mentality. He can throw the heck out of it. He had a really nice throw where he kind of broke the pocket, broke contain, moving to his right, threw it way down the right sideline. That's the kind of stuff he's gonna need to do."

Wilson excelled in the Jets' win, completing 9-of-11 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. He's 15-of-20 for 191 yards and two scores through two preseason games after helping lead the Jets to a 12-7 win in their opener over the New York Giants.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft will be entrusted to help lead a team that went just 2-14 last year.

Early returns are positive, though, and a ringing endorsement from one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history is a good sign, as Wilson and the Jets set their sights on their Week 1 battle with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 12.